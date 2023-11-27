West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wood County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Wood County, West Virginia is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Wood County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wood County Christian High School at Ritchie County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Ellenboro, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
