The Cleveland Cavaliers' (9-8) injury report has three players listed as they ready for a Tuesday, November 28 game against the Atlanta Hawks (8-8) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, the Cavaliers won on Sunday 105-102 against the Raptors. Darius Garland scored a team-high 24 points for the Cavaliers in the win.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Dean Wade PF Out Ankle 3.1 4.1 0.8 Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2 0.5 1.5

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Jalen Johnson: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb)

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSSE

BSOH and BSSE

