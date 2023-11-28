Will Erik Karlsson Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 28?
When the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Erik Karlsson light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Karlsson stats and insights
- Karlsson has scored in five of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- Karlsson averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 64 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Karlsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|21:21
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|24:48
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|26:08
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|24:22
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|23:43
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|23:23
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|22:34
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|22:50
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|2
|0
|2
|25:20
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|22:43
|Away
|W 2-0
Penguins vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
