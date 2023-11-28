Erik Karlsson will be among those in action Tuesday when his Pittsburgh Penguins face the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to wager on Karlsson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Erik Karlsson vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Karlsson has a plus-minus rating of +9, while averaging 24:11 on the ice per game.

Karlsson has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 20 games played, including multiple goals once.

Karlsson has a point in 11 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Karlsson has an assist in nine of 20 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Karlsson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 64 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 20 Games 3 18 Points 0 6 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

