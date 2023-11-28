Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Bridgestone Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Malkin against the Predators, we have lots of info to help.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Malkin Season Stats Insights

Malkin has averaged 18:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Malkin has scored a goal in eight of 20 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 11 of 20 games this year, Malkin has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Malkin has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Malkin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Malkin has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Malkin Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 64 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 20 Games 2 18 Points 1 9 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

