For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jeff Carter a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Carter stats and insights

  • Carter is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
  • Carter has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have given up 64 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Carter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 12:08 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 6:33 Away L 3-2
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:54 Home L 1-0
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 3-0
11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 7:28 Away W 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:45 Home L 4-3
10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:26 Home L 5-2
10/26/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:14 Home W 4-0
10/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:06 Home L 4-1
10/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:18 Away L 4-2

Penguins vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

