Here's a look at the injury report for the Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10), which currently has six players listed, as the Penguins ready for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (10-10) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 PM ET.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Bryan Rust RW Out Lower Body Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body Pierre-Olivier Joseph D Out Undisclosed Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed Rickard Rakell RW Out Upper Body Chad Ruhwedel D Out Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cody Glass C Out Upper Body Thomas Novak C Out Upper Body

Penguins vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins' 63 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

Its +11 goal differential is the ninth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

With 67 goals (3.4 per game), the Predators have the league's eighth-best offense.

Nashville's total of 64 goals allowed (3.2 per game) ranks 18th in the league.

They have the 14th-ranked goal differential in the league at +3.

Penguins vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-115) Predators (-105) 6.5

