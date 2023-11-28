Having won five in a row, the Nashville Predators welcome in the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

You can tune in on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT as the Penguins play the Predators.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Penguins vs Predators Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have given up 52 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Penguins' 63 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Penguins have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 20 goals (two per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 27 goals during that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 20 13 11 24 16 15 58.8% Jake Guentzel 20 7 16 23 10 9 14.3% Evgeni Malkin 20 9 9 18 23 19 50.2% Erik Karlsson 20 6 12 18 13 12 - Bryan Rust 17 9 7 16 8 9 100%

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have conceded 64 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the NHL.

The Predators are eighth in the league in scoring (67 goals, 3.4 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 40 goals over that stretch.

Predators Key Players