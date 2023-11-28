Penguins vs. Predators November 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Sidney Crosby and Filip Forsberg will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 PM ET.
Penguins vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Penguins (-115)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSSO,SportsNet PT
Penguins Players to Watch
- Crosby is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors (24 points), via collected 13 goals and 11 assists.
- Jake Guentzel has seven goals and 16 assists, equaling 23 points (1.2 per game).
- Evgeni Malkin's total of 18 points is via nine goals and nine assists.
- Alex Nedeljkovic (2-2-0) has a 2.3 goals against average and a .930% save percentage (fifth-best in league).
Predators Players to Watch
- Forsberg is a key offensive option for Nashville, with 25 points this season, as he has recorded 11 goals and 14 assists in 20 games.
- With 18 total points (0.9 per game), including 10 goals and eight assists through 20 contests, Ryan O'Reilly is pivotal for Nashville's attack.
- This season, Gustav Nyquist has three goals and 12 assists for Pittsburgh.
- In the crease, Kevin Lankinen has a 3-1-0 record this season, with a .913 save percentage (21st in the league). In 5 games, he has 137 saves, and has allowed 13 goals (2.8 goals against average).
Penguins vs. Predators Stat Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|16th
|3.15
|Goals Scored
|3.35
|13th
|6th
|2.6
|Goals Allowed
|3.2
|17th
|1st
|33.9
|Shots
|31.2
|15th
|20th
|31.2
|Shots Allowed
|30.3
|16th
|26th
|12.5%
|Power Play %
|20.73%
|17th
|7th
|85.71%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.73%
|29th
