When the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Reilly Smith score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Smith stats and insights

Smith has scored in four of 20 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

He has a 14.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are conceding 64 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:28 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:08 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:03 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:22 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:06 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:55 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:13 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.