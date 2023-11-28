Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will be in action on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. There are prop bets for Crosby available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Sidney Crosby vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Crosby Season Stats Insights

Crosby's plus-minus this season, in 19:00 per game on the ice, is +11.

Crosby has a goal in nine games this year out of 20 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Crosby has a point in 17 games this year (out of 20), including multiple points five times.

Crosby has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 11 of 20 games played.

Crosby has an implied probability of 71.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Crosby has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Crosby Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 64 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 20 Games 2 24 Points 1 13 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.