West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Jefferson County, West Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jefferson High School at Loudoun Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Purcellville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.