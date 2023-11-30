The Portland Trail Blazers (5-12), on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, play the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers matchup in this article.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+

BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Cavaliers (-11.5) 220.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cavaliers (-12) 219.5 -650 +480 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cavaliers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have a -8 scoring differential, putting up 111.7 points per game (21st in the league) and giving up 112.2 (10th in the NBA).

The Trail Blazers have a -131 scoring differential, falling short by 7.7 points per game. They're putting up 104.8 points per game, 30th in the league, and are giving up 112.5 per outing to rank 13th in the NBA.

The teams average 216.5 points per game combined, 4.0 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 224.7 points per game, 4.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Portland has covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread this season.

Cavaliers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Donovan Mitchell 26.5 -115 28.0 Darius Garland 19.5 -115 19.4 Evan Mobley 15.5 -120 16.3 Jarrett Allen 13.5 -111 13.5 Max Strus 12.5 -111 14.2

Cavaliers and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +2500 +1300 - Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.