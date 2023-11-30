Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 30
The Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) as heavy, 11.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+.
Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 116 - Trail Blazers 105
Cavaliers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers
- Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 11.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-11.2)
- Pick OU:
Over (219.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 220.6
- The Trail Blazers' .471 ATS win percentage (8-9-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Cavaliers' .389 mark (7-11-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
- When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Cleveland does it more often (55.6% of the time) than Portland (41.2%).
- The Cavaliers have a .545 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-5) this season, higher than the .294 winning percentage for the Trail Blazers as a moneyline underdog (5-12).
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- With 111.7 points per game on offense, the Cavaliers rank 21st in the NBA. On defense, they cede 112.2 points per contest, which ranks 10th in the league.
- This year, Cleveland is grabbing 44.8 boards per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 44.3 rebounds per contest (17th-ranked).
- The Cavaliers rank 18th in the NBA with 25.5 dimes per contest.
- So far this season, Cleveland is averaging 14.0 turnovers per game (19th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.8 turnovers per contest (14th-ranked).
- This season, the Cavaliers are draining 11.2 treys per game (24th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.1% (20th-ranked) from three-point land.
