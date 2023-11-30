The Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8) face the Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) as double-digit, 11.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+. The matchup has a point total of 219.5.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -11.5 219.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 219.5 points 11 times.

The average point total in Cleveland's matchups this year is 223.9, 4.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers are 7-11-0 ATS this season.

Cleveland has entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

Cleveland has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 11 61.1% 111.7 216.5 112.2 224.7 221.7 Trail Blazers 9 52.9% 104.8 216.5 112.5 224.7 223.4

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.

Six of Cavaliers' past 10 outings have hit the over.

Cleveland has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered three times in 10 games at home, and it has covered four times in eight games when playing on the road.

The 111.7 points per game the Cavaliers put up are just 0.8 fewer points than the Trail Blazers give up (112.5).

Cleveland is 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 7-11 0-0 10-8 Trail Blazers 8-9 2-1 7-10

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Cavaliers Trail Blazers 111.7 Points Scored (PG) 104.8 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 5-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 6-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 112.2 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 3-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-3 5-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-4

