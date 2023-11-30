The Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 30, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Trail Blazers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cavaliers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

In games Cleveland shoots better than 48.5% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.

The Trail Blazers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 11th.

The Cavaliers average just 0.8 fewer points per game (111.7) than the Trail Blazers allow (112.5).

Cleveland has a 6-5 record when putting up more than 112.5 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers are scoring 109.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 4.6 fewer points than they're averaging in road games (114.3).

In home games, Cleveland is surrendering 2.2 fewer points per game (111.2) than on the road (113.4).

The Cavaliers are sinking 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 34.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.3 fewer threes and 1.8% points worse than they're averaging in road games (11.4, 36.1%).

Cavaliers Injuries