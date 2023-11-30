In the upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Evgeni Malkin to score a goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Malkin stats and insights

In nine of 21 games this season, Malkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.

On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.

Malkin's shooting percentage is 18.5%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 81 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Malkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Predators 1 1 0 17:20 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:49 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:58 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:20 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 20:25 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:54 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:53 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:53 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 17:07 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 20:13 Away W 4-3 OT

Penguins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

