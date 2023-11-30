The Pittsburgh Penguins, Evgeni Malkin included, will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Malkin in that upcoming Penguins-Lightning matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Malkin Season Stats Insights

Malkin's plus-minus this season, in 18:33 per game on the ice, is -2.

In nine of 21 games this season, Malkin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Malkin has a point in 12 of 21 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Malkin has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

Malkin has an implied probability of 64.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Malkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Malkin Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 81 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 21 Games 3 19 Points 3 10 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

