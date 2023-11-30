The Pittsburgh Penguins, Kris Letang included, will face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Letang? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Kris Letang vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Letang Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Letang has averaged 24:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

Letang has scored a goal in one of 21 games this year.

Letang has a point in 10 of 21 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Letang has an assist in nine of 21 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Letang's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

Letang has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Letang Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 81 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 21 Games 3 11 Points 4 1 Goals 0 10 Assists 4

