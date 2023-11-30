The Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10-1), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-8-5) at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT.

During the past 10 games for the Penguins (5-4-1), their offense has totaled 27 goals while their defense has conceded 23 goals. They have recorded 25 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored one goal (4.0%).

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we expect to secure the win in Thursday's hockey contest.

Penguins vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final score of Lightning 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-145)

Lightning (-145) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)

Penguins vs Lightning Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have a record of 10-10-1 this season and are 1-1-2 in overtime games.

In the six games Pittsburgh has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up five points.

This season the Penguins registered just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

When Pittsburgh has scored two goals this season, they've earned three points (1-6-1 record).

The Penguins have scored three or more goals in 11 games, earning 18 points from those contests.

Pittsburgh has scored a single power-play goal in one game this season and won.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Pittsburgh has posted a record of 6-6-1 (13 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 4-4-0 to register eight points.

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 6th 3.48 Goals Scored 3.1 17th 27th 3.52 Goals Allowed 2.62 6th 19th 30.3 Shots 33.8 2nd 21st 31.2 Shots Allowed 31 20th 2nd 32.47% Power Play % 12.07% 26th 9th 84.51% Penalty Kill % 86.36% 6th

Penguins vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

