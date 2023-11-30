Should you bet on Matt Nieto to find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Matt Nieto score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Nieto stats and insights

  • In one of 21 games this season, Nieto scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
  • Nieto has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 81 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Nieto recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 3-2 OT
11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:07 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 8:16 Away L 3-2
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:46 Home L 1-0
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 10:18 Home W 3-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:45 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:23 Home L 5-2
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:45 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:54 Home W 4-0
11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:37 Away W 4-3 OT

Penguins vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

