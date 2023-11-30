How to Watch the Penguins vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Having dropped three straight away from home, the Pittsburgh Penguins play at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Check out the Lightning-Penguins matchup on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins vs Lightning Additional Info
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins' total of 55 goals allowed (2.6 per game) is fourth in the league.
- The Penguins have 65 goals this season (3.1 per game), 18th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Penguins have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that span.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|21
|7
|17
|24
|10
|10
|14.3%
|Sidney Crosby
|21
|13
|11
|24
|16
|16
|58.7%
|Evgeni Malkin
|21
|10
|9
|19
|26
|19
|48.3%
|Erik Karlsson
|21
|6
|12
|18
|15
|12
|-
|Bryan Rust
|18
|10
|7
|17
|10
|9
|100%
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning rank 30th in goals against, conceding 81 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL action.
- The Lightning's 80 total goals (3.5 per game) rank second in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|22
|15
|22
|37
|25
|15
|0%
|Brayden Point
|23
|12
|18
|30
|10
|7
|45.1%
|Victor Hedman
|23
|4
|19
|23
|16
|5
|-
|Brandon Hagel
|23
|10
|13
|23
|11
|6
|45%
|Steven Stamkos
|21
|9
|14
|23
|9
|3
|53.1%
