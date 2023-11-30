Having dropped three straight away from home, the Pittsburgh Penguins play at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Penguins vs Lightning Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins' total of 55 goals allowed (2.6 per game) is fourth in the league.

The Penguins have 65 goals this season (3.1 per game), 18th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Penguins have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that span.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 21 7 17 24 10 10 14.3% Sidney Crosby 21 13 11 24 16 16 58.7% Evgeni Malkin 21 10 9 19 26 19 48.3% Erik Karlsson 21 6 12 18 15 12 - Bryan Rust 18 10 7 17 10 9 100%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 30th in goals against, conceding 81 total goals (3.5 per game) in NHL action.

The Lightning's 80 total goals (3.5 per game) rank second in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that stretch.

Lightning Key Players