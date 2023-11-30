Thursday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Tampa Bay Lightning (10-8-5, -150 on the moneyline to win) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10-1, +125 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT.

Penguins vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Penguins vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Penguins vs. Lightning Betting Trends

Tampa Bay and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 13 of 23 games this season.

The Lightning have been victorious in five of their 11 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (45.5%).

This season the Penguins have five wins in the seven games in which they've been an underdog.

When playing with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter, Tampa Bay has put together a 3-2 record (winning 60.0% of its games).

Pittsburgh has played with moneyline odds of +125 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 4-6-0 6.5 3 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3 3.4 10 30.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-4 3-7-0 6.5 2.7 2.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.7 2.3 1 4.0% Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 2-3 Record as ML Underdog 3-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

