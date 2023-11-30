Penguins vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (10-10-1), losers of three straight road games, visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-8-5) at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT.
Penguins vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-145)
|Penguins (+120)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have been made an underdog seven times this season, and won five of those games.
- Pittsburgh has played as an underdog on the moneyline of +120 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.
- The moneyline for this matchup implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Penguins.
- Pittsburgh's games this season have had over 6.5 goals eight of 21 times.
Penguins vs Lightning Additional Info
Penguins vs. Lightning Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|80 (2nd)
|Goals
|65 (18th)
|81 (30th)
|Goals Allowed
|55 (4th)
|25 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (28th)
|11 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (4th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Pittsburgh possesses a 6-4-0 record versus the spread while going 5-4-1 overall in its past 10 games.
- Three of Pittsburgh's last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Penguins and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents are averaging 6.9 goals, 1.2 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Penguins' 65 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 18th in the league.
- The Penguins are one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, conceding 55 goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +10.
