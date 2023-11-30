Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel and others in the Tampa Bay Lightning-Pittsburgh Penguins matchup at Amalie Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Penguins vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Penguins vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Guentzel has scored seven goals (0.3 per game) and collected 17 assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Pittsburgh offense with 24 total points (1.1 per game). He averages 3.4 shots per game, shooting 9.9%.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 28 0 1 1 4 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 25 1 0 1 6 at Sabres Nov. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Rangers Nov. 22 0 0 0 6 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 0 1 1 5

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Sidney Crosby has racked up 24 points this season, with 13 goals and 11 assists.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 25 0 1 1 5 at Sabres Nov. 24 1 0 1 5 vs. Rangers Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 0 0 0 4

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Evgeni Malkin has 19 points so far, including 10 goals and nine assists.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 28 1 0 1 2 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 25 0 0 0 3 at Sabres Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (37 total points), having put up 15 goals and 22 assists.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 28 0 1 1 5 at Avalanche Nov. 27 0 1 1 6 at Hurricanes Nov. 24 2 4 6 3 vs. Jets Nov. 22 0 1 1 4 vs. Bruins Nov. 20 0 1 1 7

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Brayden Point has 30 points (1.3 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 18 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Nov. 28 1 0 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 27 0 0 0 3 at Hurricanes Nov. 24 3 2 5 3 vs. Jets Nov. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Bruins Nov. 20 0 0 0 0

