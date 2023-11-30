Reilly Smith will be on the ice when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning face off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Prop bets for Smith are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Reilly Smith vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Smith Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Smith has averaged 16:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Smith has scored a goal in a game four times this season over 21 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Smith has a point in eight games this season (out of 21), including multiple points three times.

Smith has an assist in six of 21 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Smith hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Smith having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Smith Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 81 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 21 Games 2 13 Points 3 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 3

