On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins square off with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Ryan Shea going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ryan Shea score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Shea stats and insights

Shea is yet to score through 17 games this season.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

Shea has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 81 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Shea recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:48 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:23 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:43 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:08 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:30 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:29 Away W 4-3 OT

Penguins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

