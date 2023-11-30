Will Sidney Crosby Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 30?
Can we count on Sidney Crosby lighting the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Crosby stats and insights
- Crosby has scored in nine of 21 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- He has a 16.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have conceded 81 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 18.5 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Crosby recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|21:26
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|19:14
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:19
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|2
|0
|17:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|19:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|4
|3
|1
|17:30
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|2
|1
|1
|19:47
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Penguins vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
