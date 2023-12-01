The No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when visiting the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas vs. UConn Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks make 54% of their shots from the field this season, which is 15.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).

In games Kansas shoots better than 38.3% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Huskies are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Jayhawks sit at 54th.

The Jayhawks put up 81.3 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 60.6 the Huskies give up.

Kansas is 6-0 when scoring more than 60.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies' 51.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 15.7 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have given up to their opponents (35.7%).

UConn is 7-0 when it shoots better than 35.7% from the field.

The Huskies are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 322nd.

The Huskies' 88.7 points per game are 24 more points than the 64.7 the Jayhawks allow.

UConn is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Kansas posted 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did when playing on the road (74).

Defensively the Jayhawks were better in home games last year, giving up 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 in road games.

When playing at home, Kansas made 0.1 more three-pointers per game (7.2) than in away games (7.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to in road games (34.4%).

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UConn put up 83.3 points per game last season, 13.2 more than it averaged on the road (70.1).

At home, the Huskies conceded 63.9 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than they allowed away (65.8).

At home, UConn drained 9.1 triples per game last season, one more than it averaged away (8.1). UConn's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Tennessee W 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 UMKC - Allen Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse

UConn Upcoming Schedule