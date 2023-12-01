The St. John's Red Storm (4-2) face the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 on ESPN2.

West Virginia vs. St. John's Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers have shot at a 38.1% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points fewer than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Red Storm have averaged.

The Red Storm are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers rank 100th.

The Mountaineers score nine fewer points per game (62.7) than the Red Storm allow their opponents to score (71.7).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, West Virginia averaged 7.8 more points per game at home (79.4) than on the road (71.6).

At home, the Mountaineers allowed 69.2 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 74.6.

At home, West Virginia knocked down 7.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than away (32.9%).

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule