The St. John's Red Storm (4-2) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the St. John's vs. West Virginia matchup.

West Virginia vs. St. John's Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total St. John's Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline
BetMGM St. John's (-5.5) 141.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel St. John's (-5.5) 142.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia vs. St. John's Betting Trends

  • West Virginia has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.
  • The Mountaineers have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • St. John's has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.
  • Red Storm games have hit the over four out of six times this season.

West Virginia Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +25000
  • West Virginia, based on its national championship odds (+25000), ranks significantly better (72nd in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (110th).
  • West Virginia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.