The St. John's Red Storm (4-2) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the St. John's vs. West Virginia matchup.

West Virginia vs. St. John's Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN2

West Virginia vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia vs. St. John's Betting Trends

West Virginia has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

The Mountaineers have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

St. John's has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.

Red Storm games have hit the over four out of six times this season.

West Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 West Virginia, based on its national championship odds (+25000), ranks significantly better (72nd in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (110th).

West Virginia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.

