West Virginia vs. St. John's (NY) December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) meet the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.
West Virginia vs. St. John's (NY) Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
West Virginia Top Players (2022-23)
- Erik Stevenson: 15.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tre Mitchell: 11.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kedrian Johnson: 11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joe Toussaint: 9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Emmitt Matthews Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
St. John's (NY) Top Players (2022-23)
- Joel Soriano: 15.2 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- David Jones: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Posh Alexander: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dylan Addae-Wusu: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andre Curbelo: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
West Virginia vs. St. John's (NY) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|West Virginia Rank
|West Virginia AVG
|St. John's (NY) AVG
|St. John's (NY) Rank
|74th
|76.0
|Points Scored
|77.3
|50th
|204th
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|75.2
|316th
|201st
|31.4
|Rebounds
|37.2
|5th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|5th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|5.8
|324th
|179th
|13.0
|Assists
|15.2
|40th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|13.5
|320th
