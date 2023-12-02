The Detroit Pistons (2-17) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-9) after losing eight straight home games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pistons and Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo

Cavaliers vs Pistons Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Cleveland is 6-3 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

The Pistons are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 14th.

The Cavaliers record 7.7 fewer points per game (110.8) than the Pistons give up (118.5).

Cleveland is 3-2 when scoring more than 118.5 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Cavaliers have played worse when playing at home this year, averaging 108.4 points per game, compared to 114.3 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively Cleveland has been better in home games this season, ceding 110.5 points per game, compared to 113.4 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, the Cavaliers have fared worse in home games this season, draining 10.7 threes per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 11.4 per game and a 36.1% percentage when playing on the road.

Cavaliers Injuries