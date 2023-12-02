The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Evan Mobley, hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent action, a 103-95 loss to the Trail Blazers, Mobley had 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Below we will break down Mobley's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.5 16.9 Rebounds 10.5 10.7 11.3 Assists 2.5 3.1 3.1 PRA -- 30.3 31.3 PR -- 27.2 28.2



Evan Mobley Insights vs. the Pistons

Mobley is responsible for taking 13.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.2 per game.

Mobley's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 100.8 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Pistons have conceded 118.5 points per game, which is 24th-best in the NBA.

The Pistons concede 42.1 rebounds per contest, ranking fourth in the league.

The Pistons are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.1 assists per game.

Evan Mobley vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/17/2023 35 18 10 5 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.