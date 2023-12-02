How to Watch the Iowa vs. Bowling Green Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) host the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. The Hawkeyes are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Falcons, who have won four in a row.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: FOXsports.com
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Iowa vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison
- The Falcons' 70.3 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 65.1 the Hawkeyes give up.
- Bowling Green has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 65.1 points.
- Iowa is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 70.3 points.
- The 90.3 points per game the Hawkeyes average are 23.5 more points than the Falcons allow (66.8).
- Iowa is 7-0 when scoring more than 66.8 points.
- When Bowling Green gives up fewer than 90.3 points, it is 5-1.
- The Hawkeyes are making 51% of their shots from the field, 11% higher than the Falcons concede to opponents (40%).
- The Falcons shoot 45.1% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Hawkeyes allow.
Iowa Leaders
- Caitlin Clark: 29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90)
- Kate Martin: 10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Sydney Affolter: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Sharon Goodman: 10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG%
- Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
Bowling Green Leaders
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|W 98-59
|Hertz Arena
|11/25/2023
|FGCU
|W 100-62
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Kansas State
|W 77-70
|Hertz Arena
|12/2/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
Bowling Green Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Mercer
|W 59-38
|Enmarket Arena
|11/23/2023
|Lehigh
|W 85-73
|Enmarket Arena
|11/27/2023
|Duquesne
|W 68-66
|Stroh Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/19/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Stroh Center
