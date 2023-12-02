Will Jake Guentzel Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 2?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jake Guentzel a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)
Guentzel stats and insights
- In six of 22 games this season, Guentzel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
- Guentzel has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 66 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Guentzel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|19:59
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|20:40
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|20:34
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|20:58
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|22:39
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|18:00
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|18:16
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|19:37
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|18:10
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|19:47
|Home
|W 4-0
Penguins vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
