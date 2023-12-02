Jake Guentzel will be among those in action Saturday when his Pittsburgh Penguins face the Philadelphia Flyers at PPG Paints Arena. Looking to wager on Guentzel's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jake Guentzel vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

Guentzel has averaged 19:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +9).

In six of 22 games this year, Guentzel has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Guentzel has a point in 18 games this year (out of 22), including multiple points four times.

Guentzel has an assist in 15 of 22 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Guentzel's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 37% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Guentzel has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 66 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 22 Games 3 25 Points 2 7 Goals 1 18 Assists 1

