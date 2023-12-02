For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jeff Carter a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Carter stats and insights

In one of 16 games this season, Carter scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.

Carter has zero points on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are conceding 66 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 15.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Carter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 10:04 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 12:08 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 6:33 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:54 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 3-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 7:28 Away W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:45 Home L 4-3 10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:26 Home L 5-2 10/26/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:14 Home W 4-0

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

