The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest against the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Marcus Pettersson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Marcus Pettersson score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Pettersson stats and insights

Pettersson is yet to score through 22 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.

Pettersson has zero points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 66 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 15.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 26:32 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:52 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:25 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:23 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:35 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:22 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:05 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:02 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 25:17 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:53 Home W 4-0

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

