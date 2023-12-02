Will Marcus Pettersson Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 2?
The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest against the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Marcus Pettersson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Marcus Pettersson score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Pettersson stats and insights
- Pettersson is yet to score through 22 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.
- Pettersson has zero points on the power play.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 66 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 15.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Pettersson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|26:32
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:52
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|23:25
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:23
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:35
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|24:22
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|25:17
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:53
|Home
|W 4-0
Penguins vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
