The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kohl Center, airing at 12:30 PM ET on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

Marquette is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 240th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Badgers rank 246th.

The 81.4 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 17.5 more points than the Badgers allow (63.9).

When Marquette puts up more than 63.9 points, it is 6-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers are shooting 46.4% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 41.3% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Wisconsin has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.3% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers rank 93rd.

The Badgers score eight more points per game (73.9) than the Golden Eagles give up to opponents (65.9).

When Wisconsin allows fewer than 81.4 points, it is 5-2.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette put up 83.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

In home games, the Golden Eagles surrendered 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than away from home (73.7).

When playing at home, Marquette made 0.1 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to on the road (34.8%).

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Wisconsin scored 0.8 fewer points per game at home (66.5) than away (67.3).

At home, the Badgers conceded 60.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71).

At home, Wisconsin sunk 8.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than away (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 Kansas W 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum 12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center 12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum 12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule