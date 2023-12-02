The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) face the Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

Marshall vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Marshall Stats Insights

  • This season, the Thundering Herd have a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 42.4% of shots the RedHawks' opponents have knocked down.
  • Marshall has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Thundering Herd are the 144th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the RedHawks sit at 253rd.
  • The 74 points per game the Thundering Herd average are 8.7 more points than the RedHawks give up (65.3).
  • Marshall is 2-2 when scoring more than 65.3 points.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marshall averaged 84.5 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 79.4 points per contest.
  • The Thundering Herd ceded 69.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.6).
  • At home, Marshall averaged 0.1 fewer treys per game (8.2) than in road games (8.3). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to in away games (34.6%).

Marshall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Florida International W 80-69 John Gray Gymnasium
11/21/2023 Oakland L 78-71 John Gray Gymnasium
11/24/2023 @ Kentucky L 118-82 Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 Miami (OH) - Cam Henderson Center
12/6/2023 Duquesne - Cam Henderson Center
12/9/2023 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio

