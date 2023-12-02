How to Watch the Marshall vs. Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Gators (6-1) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marshall vs. Florida Scoring Comparison
- The Gators' 76.4 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 74.2 the Thundering Herd give up.
- When it scores more than 74.2 points, Florida is 4-1.
- Marshall is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 76.4 points.
- The 80.8 points per game the Thundering Herd score are 15.8 more points than the Gators give up (65.0).
- When Marshall scores more than 65.0 points, it is 2-3.
- Florida has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 80.8 points.
- The Thundering Herd shoot 39.1% from the field, only 1% higher than the Gators allow defensively.
- The Gators make 44.4% of their shots from the field, 2.0% lower than the Thundering Herd's defensive field-goal percentage.
Marshall Leaders
- Abby Beeman: 15.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 5.5 AST, 3.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)
- Roshala Scott: 21.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)
- Mahogany Matthews: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 43.5 FG%
- Breanna Campbell: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 STL, 45.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Aislynn Hayes: 8.8 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)
Marshall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Point Park
|W 121-55
|Cam Henderson Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Wright State
|L 89-78
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Morehead State
|L 67-64
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/2/2023
|Florida
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/11/2023
|Salem (WV)
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
