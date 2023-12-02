The Florida Gators (6-1) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marshall vs. Florida Scoring Comparison

The Gators' 76.4 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 74.2 the Thundering Herd give up.

When it scores more than 74.2 points, Florida is 4-1.

Marshall is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 76.4 points.

The 80.8 points per game the Thundering Herd score are 15.8 more points than the Gators give up (65.0).

When Marshall scores more than 65.0 points, it is 2-3.

Florida has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 80.8 points.

The Thundering Herd shoot 39.1% from the field, only 1% higher than the Gators allow defensively.

The Gators make 44.4% of their shots from the field, 2.0% lower than the Thundering Herd's defensive field-goal percentage.

Marshall Leaders

Abby Beeman: 15.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 5.5 AST, 3.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

15.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 5.5 AST, 3.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Roshala Scott: 21.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

21.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39) Mahogany Matthews: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 43.5 FG%

9.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 43.5 FG% Breanna Campbell: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 STL, 45.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

11.2 PTS, 2.4 STL, 45.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Aislynn Hayes: 8.8 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marshall Schedule