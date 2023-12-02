The Florida Gators (6-1) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. This matchup is at 1:00 PM ET.

Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
Marshall vs. Florida Scoring Comparison

  • The Gators' 76.4 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 74.2 the Thundering Herd give up.
  • When it scores more than 74.2 points, Florida is 4-1.
  • Marshall is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 76.4 points.
  • The 80.8 points per game the Thundering Herd score are 15.8 more points than the Gators give up (65.0).
  • When Marshall scores more than 65.0 points, it is 2-3.
  • Florida has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 80.8 points.
  • The Thundering Herd shoot 39.1% from the field, only 1% higher than the Gators allow defensively.
  • The Gators make 44.4% of their shots from the field, 2.0% lower than the Thundering Herd's defensive field-goal percentage.

Marshall Leaders

  • Abby Beeman: 15.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 5.5 AST, 3.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)
  • Roshala Scott: 21.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)
  • Mahogany Matthews: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 43.5 FG%
  • Breanna Campbell: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 STL, 45.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
  • Aislynn Hayes: 8.8 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

Marshall Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Point Park W 121-55 Cam Henderson Center
11/27/2023 @ Wright State L 89-78 Wright State University Nutter Center
11/30/2023 @ Morehead State L 67-64 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/2/2023 Florida - Cam Henderson Center
12/11/2023 Salem (WV) - Cam Henderson Center
12/15/2023 @ Jacksonville - Swisher Gymnasium

