The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) are double-digit, 11.5-point favorites against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is 154.5.

Marshall vs. Miami (OH) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Cam Henderson Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marshall -11.5 154.5

Marshall Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Marshall and its opponents have combined to score more than 154.5 points.

Marshall has an average total of 155.2 in its matchups this year, 0.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Thundering Herd have covered the spread once in five opportunities this season.

Marshall has won one of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Thundering Herd have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -750.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 88.2% chance of a victory for Marshall.

Marshall vs. Miami (OH) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marshall 2 40% 74.0 144.5 81.2 146.5 153.7 Miami (OH) 0 0% 70.5 144.5 65.3 146.5 137.7

Additional Marshall Insights & Trends

The Thundering Herd score 8.7 more points per game (74.0) than the RedHawks give up (65.3).

When Marshall puts up more than 65.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Marshall vs. Miami (OH) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marshall 1-4-0 0-0 3-2-0 Miami (OH) 2-3-0 0-1 3-2-0

Marshall vs. Miami (OH) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marshall Miami (OH) 15-2 Home Record 9-9 9-5 Away Record 3-9 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.1 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

