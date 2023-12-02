Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, December 2, when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes go head to head at 8:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Wolverines. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Iowa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa (+22.5) Over (35.5) Michigan 28, Iowa 11

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 14 Predictions

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Michigan vs. Iowa? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wolverines have an implied win probability of 95.2%.

The Wolverines have covered the spread six times in 11 games.

Michigan is 2-4 ATS when playing as at least 22.5-point favorites.

This year, seven of the Wolverines' 11 games have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 35.5 points, 13.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Michigan contests.

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hawkeyes have a 9.1% chance to win.

The Hawkeyes have gone 5-5-1 ATS this year.

Two of the Hawkeyes' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (18.2%).

The average over/under for Iowa games this season is 0.1 less points than the point total of 35.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wolverines vs. Hawkeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 37.6 10.3 35.7 9.6 40.2 11.2 Iowa 18.0 12.2 22.6 11.3 12.0 15.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.