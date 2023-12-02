The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-1) host the Philadelphia Flyers (11-10-2) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+. The Penguins knocked off the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in their most recent game, while the Flyers are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Over the last 10 contests for the Penguins (5-4-1), their offense has put up 27 goals while their defense has conceded 22 goals. They have recorded 24 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored one goal (4.2%).

As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which team we predict will win Saturday's game.

Penguins vs. Flyers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Penguins 4, Flyers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-175)

Penguins (-175) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)

Penguins vs Flyers Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have finished 1-1-2 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 11-10-1.

In the six games Pittsburgh has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-3-1 record (good for five points).

In the one game this season the Penguins registered only one goal, they lost.

Pittsburgh has finished 1-6-1 in the eight games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering three points).

The Penguins are 10-2-0 in the 12 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 20 points).

In the lone game when Pittsburgh has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won (two points).

When it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 6-6-1 (13 points).

The Penguins' opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Penguins finished 5-4-0 in those matchups (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 17th 3.14 Goals Scored 2.91 25th 7th 2.59 Goals Allowed 2.87 12th 3rd 33.5 Shots 32.8 6th 21st 31.4 Shots Allowed 27.7 4th 27th 11.86% Power Play % 11.69% 28th 8th 85.29% Penalty Kill % 83.78% 10th

Penguins vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

