When the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Philadelphia Flyers at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (starting at 7:00 PM ET), Sidney Crosby and Travis Sanheim should be among the top players to keep an eye on.

Penguins vs. Flyers Game Information

Penguins Players to Watch

Jake Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors with 25 points. He has scored seven goals and picked up 18 assists this season.

Crosby is another important player for Pittsburgh, with 25 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring 14 goals and adding 11 assists.

Evgeni Malkin has 20 points for Pittsburgh, via 10 goals and 10 assists.

Alex Nedeljkovic (2-2-0) has a goals against average of 2.3 on the season. His .930% save percentage is fifth-best in the NHL.

Flyers Players to Watch

Travis Konecny is a top offensive contributor for his team with 18 points (0.8 per game), as he has totaled 12 goals and six assists in 23 games (playing 18:47 per game).

Sanheim is a key contributor for Philadelphia, with 16 total points this season. In 23 games, he has scored two goals and provided 14 assists.

This season, Sean Couturier has five goals and 10 assists for Pittsburgh.

In the crease, Philadelphia's Samuel Ersson is 4-3-1 this season, amassing 163 saves and permitting 22 goals (2.8 goals against average) with an .881 save percentage (55th in the league).

Penguins vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 17th 3.14 Goals Scored 2.91 24th 7th 2.59 Goals Allowed 2.87 12th 3rd 33.5 Shots 32.8 5th 21st 31.4 Shots Allowed 27.7 4th 26th 11.86% Power Play % 11.69% 27th 8th 85.29% Penalty Kill % 83.78% 10th

