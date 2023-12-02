Penguins vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-1), coming off a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, host the Philadelphia Flyers (11-10-2) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+. The Flyers lost to the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in overtime in their last outing.
Penguins vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Penguins (-165)
|Flyers (+140)
|6
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have won five of their 13 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (38.5%).
- Pittsburgh has a record of 4-3 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (57.1% win percentage).
- The Penguins have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 12 of 22 matches this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Penguins vs Flyers Additional Info
Penguins vs. Flyers Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|69 (16th)
|Goals
|67 (22nd)
|57 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|66 (14th)
|7 (29th)
|Power Play Goals
|9 (27th)
|10 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (11th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Pittsburgh is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 5-4-1 overall, in its past 10 games.
- In Pittsburgh's past 10 contests, it went over twice.
- The Penguins have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Penguins have scored 1.2 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Penguins' 3.1 average goals per game add up to 69 total, which makes them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Penguins have conceded the fifth-fewest goals in league action this season, 57 (2.6 per game).
- With a +12 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the league.
