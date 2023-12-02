You can see player prop bet odds for Jake Guentzel, Travis Konecny and other players on the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers heading into their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

Penguins vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Penguins vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Guentzel is Pittsburgh's top contributor with 25 points. He has seven goals and 18 assists this season.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Nov. 30 0 1 1 3 at Predators Nov. 28 0 1 1 4 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 25 1 0 1 6 at Sabres Nov. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Rangers Nov. 22 0 0 0 6

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Sidney Crosby has 25 points (1.1 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 11 assists.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Nov. 30 1 0 1 5 at Predators Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 25 0 1 1 5 at Sabres Nov. 24 1 0 1 5 vs. Rangers Nov. 22 0 0 0 4

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Evgeni Malkin has scored 10 goals and added 10 assists through 22 games for Pittsburgh.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Nov. 30 0 1 1 2 at Predators Nov. 28 1 0 1 2 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 25 0 0 0 3 at Sabres Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Nov. 22 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Konecny's 18 points are pivotal for Philadelphia. He has recorded 12 goals and six assists in 23 games.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 30 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 28 1 0 1 3 at Islanders Nov. 25 0 0 0 3 vs. Rangers Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Nov. 22 0 0 0 2

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Travis Sanheim is one of the top contributors for Philadelphia with 16 total points (0.7 per game), with two goals and 14 assists in 23 games.

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 30 0 0 0 5 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 28 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 at Islanders Nov. 22 0 0 0 2

