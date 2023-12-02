For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Reilly Smith a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

In four of 22 games this season, Smith has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

Smith has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 13.6% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 66 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:53 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:43 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:28 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:08 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:03 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:22 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:06 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:55 Home W 4-0

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT

