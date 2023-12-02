Reilly Smith will be on the ice when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Looking to wager on Smith's props? Here is some information to help you.

Reilly Smith vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Smith Season Stats Insights

Smith has averaged 16:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

In four of 22 games this year Smith has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Smith has a point in eight of 22 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In six of 22 games this year, Smith has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Smith goes over his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Smith having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Smith Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 66 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 22 Games 2 13 Points 1 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

